Kamala Harris Chicago visit expected after President Biden stumps in suburbs

Where is Kamala Harris today? After President Joe Biden's Joliet visit, the VP is expected in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the final countdown before Tuesday's closely watched midterm election, and President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have been or will be hitting the campaign trail in Illinois this weekend, one last time before the crucial vote.

Harris is in town Sunday, attending two Chicago rallies.

Her visit immediately follows the president's two-day stump for Illinois Democrats.

Joliet was the latest stop as Biden continued his final push for Illinois candidates ahead of Tuesday's election.

President Biden used a last minute trip to support incumbent Democratic congressional candidate Lauren Underwood, and to once again highlight his administration's record on social security and Medicare.

"Folks, I came to Illinois to talk about two programs that reflect who we are as Americans, and Lauren understands to her core -- to her core -- social security and Medicare," President Biden said.

A 36-year-old Underwood is seeking a third term in the closely watched 14th district, which she won back in 2020 with just over 50% of the vote.

The Naperville native faces current Kendall County board president and chairman of the county's Republican Party, Scott Gryder.

"We are in a fight for our lives, for the future of our country," Rep. Underwood said.

During what the White House said was an official event, President Biden addressed a crowd of around 200 people at Jones Elementary School, and he also commented on protesters who gathered outside.

"I love those signs when I came in. Socialism, give me a break! What idiots," the president said.

In a statement, the Illinois Republican Party called on Rep. Underwood to disavow Biden's comment, accusing the president of lashing out at his critics.

The president's Saturday appearance followed a Friday night fundraiser for the Democrats he headlined in the western suburbs.

President Biden stepped off Air Force One at O'Hare Friday evening and attended a private fundraiser at a Rosemont hotel for suburban Democratic Congressman Sean Casten.

Republicans are making their own political appeals to voters too.

With the GOP only needing a net gain of five seats in the House of Representative to take control, both parties are focusing on getting the vote out.

"Let's elect Democrats up and down the ballot and win big this year," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL.

Harris will be attending two rallies, including one the South Side with Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

She'll also be at the Second City Theater.

ABC7 Chicago Political Analyst Laura Washington said these visits are meant to deliver the message that this is not a typical mid-term election.

"They believe the race is tightening on both sides," Washington said. "They want to get their heavy hitters out. They want to make sure they boost turnout in the last days of the campaign."

Interestingly, neither Biden nor Harris, who have low approval ratings, were invited by candidates. The visits instead have been driven by the White House.

"The White House wants to pitch in areas where they do have a positive impact and I do think the sixth is one of those areas, because every seat's going to matter," said Alvin Tillery, political science professor at Northwestern University.

In a statement, the Illinois Republican Party said, "With historic inflation levels fueling rising gas and grocery costs, Democrats in toss-up seats across the country don't want to campaign with President Biden. Forced to defend once reliably safe Democrat seats in the Chicago suburbs, he will see voters' frustrations with his spending agenda firsthand."

But with so many people having cast ballots already, and with most people having already made up their minds by this point, the focus for both sides is on getting out the vote.

"There's a calculation going on both with the Republicans and the Democrats to put people in the right places, to mobilize folks for Tuesday," Caliendo said.