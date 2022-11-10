First Lady Jill Biden to visit Rolling Meadows HS, Chicago for National Apprenticeship Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Illinois next week to kick off National Apprenticeship Week, her office announced Thursday.

Biden, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will first visit District 214's Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows Monday to meet with students in the school's Career Pathways program.

They will then visit Aon in Chicago in partnership with the Chicago Apprentice Network and the Business Roundtable, to highlight successful Registered Apprenticeships programs offering pathways to good-paying jobs, Biden's office said.

The trip is meant to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening the economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through Registered Apprenticeships and career-connected learning, Biden's office said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were in the Chicago area last weekend, stumping for Democrats ahead of the midterms.

Jill Biden was in Chicago in October 2021 for Hispanic Heritage Month.

