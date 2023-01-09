'Pinnacle of achievement': Illinois House Republican Jim Durkin announces resignation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois House Republican Jim Durkin has announced he's resigning.

In a letter to the Clerk of the House, he said his resignation is effective at 11:59 p.m. on January 10.

Durkin wrote that after 22 years in the General Assembly -- nine as minority leader -- it was time to pass those responsibilities to the next generation.

He called his service the quote "pinnacle of achievement" in his life.

The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement that said: "Leader Jim Durkin is offering all kinds of excuses as he leaves the General Assembly, but the truth is under his leadership our caucus is at its lowest point in membership in a very long time. Leader Durkin squandered money in the 2022 Primary to secure legislative candidates in open seats who were loyal to him and who were not necessarily the best fit for the districts in which they ran, and this proved to be a disastrous decision. We are in this mess not because of our principles but because of our leadership' lack of commitment to our principles. Jim Durkin has abandoned Republican principles of lower taxes, reduced spending and standing up for our Constitutional rights. Raising taxes to spend more money we don't have and attacking the Constitutional rights of honest citizens is not a winning message. We need to be united as a party against tax increases and we need to be the party of fiscal responsibility. Jim Durkin's strategy of offering voters a 'Democrat Lite' agenda has been a colossal failure. Our party needs bold leadership if we ever hope to get out of the super minority. Jim Durkin has made it clear he is not willing to provide that bold leadership and is leaving the General Assembly. We wish him good luck on his future endeavors."