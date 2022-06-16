jim gibbons

2022 ABC7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk honoring former colleague returns, benefiting Leukemia research

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After two years of virtual racing, the ABC7 Gibbons 5k Run and 3K Walk returned to the Grant Park Thursday night.

The race, now in its 28th year, has raised over $2 million in support of the Leukemia Research Foundation and its continued pursuit of a cure for all blood cancers.

Despite the warm temperatures and humidity, hundreds of walkers and runners hit the lakefront again.

Kevin Radelet, executive director of the Leukemia Research Foundation, has been a part of this race since it began and said this night has become vital to the cause.

"If the pandemic taught us anything, it's how important research is," he said.

ABC7 continues to be the headline sponsor of the annual race named after our late colleague Jim Gibbons, who lost his battle with Leukemia in 1994.

To donate at any time, visit https://allbloodcancers.org/gibbons5k/.

About the Leukemia Research Foundation


The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding promising blood cancer research projects worldwide and supporting people affected by blood cancers. Since its founding in 1946, more than $80M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for all blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. For more information, visit the Leukemia Research Foundation's website at allbloodcancers.org.
