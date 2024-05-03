Applications close for One Summer Chicago jobs program Friday

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the One Summer Chicago program will be expanding is number of job opportunities.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the One Summer Chicago program will be expanding is number of job opportunities.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the One Summer Chicago program will be expanding is number of job opportunities.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the One Summer Chicago program will be expanding is number of job opportunities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Applications close Friday for this year's One Summer Chicago.

The city is offering more than 28,000 paid job opportunities. They are from the public, private and non-profit sectors for people between 14 and 24 years old.

The One Summer Chicago program consist of three interconnected programs.

The Chicago Youth Service Corps employs youths aged 16-24 year-round through programming focused on leadership development and local/civic engagement.

The Chicagobility program employs youth ages 14-15 through project-based learning and skill-building experiences.

The Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) Employs youth ages 16-24 through job placement or training programs to provide work experiences and develop skills for career pathways.

For more information, visit onesummerchicago.org.