Applications close for One Summer Chicago jobs program Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Applications close Friday for this year's One Summer Chicago.
The city is offering more than 28,000 paid job opportunities. They are from the public, private and non-profit sectors for people between 14 and 24 years old.
The One Summer Chicago program consist of three interconnected programs.
The Chicago Youth Service Corps employs youths aged 16-24 year-round through programming focused on leadership development and local/civic engagement.
The Chicagobility program employs youth ages 14-15 through project-based learning and skill-building experiences.
The Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) Employs youth ages 16-24 through job placement or training programs to provide work experiences and develop skills for career pathways.
For more information, visit onesummerchicago.org.