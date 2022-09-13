WATCH LIVE

Kohl's hiring 2,500 seasonal positions in Chicagoland ahead of holidays

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
25 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A national retail chain has announced its plans for the holiday hiring season. Kohl's announced it is looking to fill seasonal openings across stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers.

The announcement also includes 2,500 open store roles in the Chicagoland area and 350 positions at the Ottawa Distribution Center, according to a news release from the company.

Kohl's is hosting two upcoming hiring events where candidates have the opportunity to receive a job offer the same day as their interview.

The first hiring event takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday with another three-day hiring event scheduled for Oct. 13-15.

Kohl's said those interested in any open positions can apply on the company's careers website or by texting APPLY to 24508.

