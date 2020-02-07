Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh ends run to challenge President Trump for Republican nomination

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh has announced an end to his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.
In a statement to ABC News Friday, Walsh said the Republican Party has become a "cult."
I've suspended my campaign because I've concluded that no one can beat Trump in a Republican nomination-not me, not anyone," Walsh said in a statement. "That was crystal clear to me this week when I stood in front of 3,000 Iowa Republicans and was booed and jeered at for saying we deserve a president who is honest, decent and puts the country first. The Republican party has become a cult."
The conservative radio host served one term in Congress representing Illinois' northwest suburbs.
Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld is the only challenger to Trump for the Republican nomination.
