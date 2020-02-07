Politics

Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh ends run to challenge President Trump for Republican nomination

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh has announced an end to his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

In a statement to ABC News Friday, Walsh said the Republican Party has become a "cult."

I've suspended my campaign because I've concluded that no one can beat Trump in a Republican nomination-not me, not anyone," Walsh said in a statement. "That was crystal clear to me this week when I stood in front of 3,000 Iowa Republicans and was booed and jeered at for saying we deserve a president who is honest, decent and puts the country first. The Republican party has become a cult."

The conservative radio host served one term in Congress representing Illinois' northwest suburbs.

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld is the only challenger to Trump for the Republican nomination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisdonald trump2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News