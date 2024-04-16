Oak Brook executive chef offers marinade tips for steak tacos

John Argentari, the executive chef at Blanco Cocina + Cantina in Oak Brook, Illinois to offer meat marinade tips and showcase his carne Asada recipe.

John Argentari, the executive chef at Blanco Cocina + Cantina in Oak Brook, Illinois to offer meat marinade tips and showcase his carne Asada recipe.

John Argentari, the executive chef at Blanco Cocina + Cantina in Oak Brook, Illinois to offer meat marinade tips and showcase his carne Asada recipe.

John Argentari, the executive chef at Blanco Cocina + Cantina in Oak Brook, Illinois to offer meat marinade tips and showcase his carne Asada recipe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- John Argentari, the Executive Chef at Blanco Cocina + Cantina in Oak Brook, Illinois offered meat marinade tips and showcase his carne Asada recipe. Blanco Cocina + Cantina is a vacation-style restaurant located in the Oakbrook Center.

Chef Argentari makes a breakfast burrito for Tracy.

Chef Argentari Carne Asada recipe is below:

Ingredients

2 tbsp of Mexican Onion Relish

2 tortillas

2 purple scoops of guacamole

1 tsp spicy garlic butter

1 tsp Cotija Cheese

2 cilantro sprigs

3 ounce spoodle blanco rice

3 ounce spoodle black or pinto beans

Directions

1. Place carne asada and onions on the flat top and warm through quickly, making sure to get a light sear on the meat

2. Warm tortillas on flat top, place onto the right side of an oval and top with guacamole then asada

3. Finish with garlic butter, cheese and cilantro

4. Holding the plate with the tacos closest to you, spoon rice on the right and beans on the left across from the tacos

For more informaiton on Blanco Cocina + Cantina, click here.