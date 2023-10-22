The Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company published Ebony and Jet magazines, which became fixtures in Black households across the country.

John H. Johnson Day: Founder of iconic Chicago-based publishing company to be honored in hometown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A legend and icon in the publishing world is getting a special day in his honor.

John H. Johnson was the founder of the Johnson Publishing Company.

The Chicago-based company published Ebony and Jet magazines, which became fixtures in Black households across the country.

And, Johnson became one of the most influential media leaders in the 20th century. While he became famous in Chicago and around the world, he was born in Arkansas.

Next month, John H. Johnson Day will be observed in his hometown of Arkansas City. A centerpiece of the honor will be the unveiling of a sculpture of Johnson.

Johnson's daughter, Linda Johnson Rice, and sculptor extraordinaire Susan Holley Williams joined ABC7 to talk about the upcoming event, scheduled for Nov. 1 at the John H. Johnson Museum.

For more information on John H. Johnson Day, John H. Johnson and John H. Johnson Museum, visit www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org.