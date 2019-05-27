Joliet cop shoots, kills suspect in 'hostage situation'

JOLIET, Ill. -- A person was shot to death by Joliet police officers after a hostage standoff Monday in the southwest suburb.

Joliet officers were called about 4:10 a.m. for reports of a domestic battery in progress in the 1200-block of Justice Lake Drive in Joliet, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff's office. Officers arrived to find the home on fire.

Police entered the residence and "were confronted with a hostage situation," the sheriff's office said. The male suspect shot at the officers and one officer shot him.

The suspect was dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Three officers were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Will County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said one of the officers suffered a graze wound in the shooting, but could not immediately say whether the two others were shot or hurt as a result of the fire.

The female victim was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities did not release the ages of the suspect or the victim.

Joliet police turned the investigation over to the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, the department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

