WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 killed, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Joliet, Illinois State Police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 19, 2024 12:40PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and four others were injured in a three-car crash in Joliet Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

Police said a Volkswagen Jetta sedan and a Chevrolet Silverado truck were heading north on IL-53 when a Cadillac sedan going south on IL-53 failed to yield when it began turning onto Louis Road.

The Cadillac was then struck by both the Volkswagen and the Chevrolet, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac was ejected and pronounced dead, police said. Four other people were injured and transported to area hospitals.

Further details were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW