1 killed, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Joliet, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and four others were injured in a three-car crash in Joliet Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

Police said a Volkswagen Jetta sedan and a Chevrolet Silverado truck were heading north on IL-53 when a Cadillac sedan going south on IL-53 failed to yield when it began turning onto Louis Road.

The Cadillac was then struck by both the Volkswagen and the Chevrolet, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac was ejected and pronounced dead, police said. Four other people were injured and transported to area hospitals.

Further details were not immediately available.