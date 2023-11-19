Joliet nursing home resident charged with murder of fellow resident over washing machine

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A Joliet nursing home resident has been charged with murdering another resident during a fight over a washing machine Friday, police said.

Officers responded to the Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation at 1314 Rowell Avenue at about 9:25 p.m. and found an unresponsive 61-year-old man in a laundry room. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said William Paschall, 71, attacked the victim after becoming angry over the victim's use of a washing machine.

A staff member attempted to intervene and police said Paschall punched the victim in the head and used the victim's walker.

Staff called 911 and Paschall was taken into custody, police said.

Paschall has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older.