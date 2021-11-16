police shooting

Joliet police shooting: Officers shoot suspect who pinned cop between cars in Wendy's parking lot

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police shot a suspect who struck and pinned another officer between two vehicles in a Wendy's parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Joliet police said the incident happened while officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 100-block of North Center Street around 3:33 p.m.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said Joliet officers were attempting to stop a vehicle in the parking lot when the driver put his car in reverse and struck an officer, pinning them between his car and a police car.

The suspect was shot by assisting officers who were on the scene, police said. The Will County Sheriff's Office said the suspect attempted to run over the assisting officers when they arrived, which is when they opened fire.

Both the officer and the suspect were transported to local hospitals, police said. Both have non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the officer is in stable condition. The condition of the suspect was not shared.

Joliet police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force has been notified and will conduct the investigation.

Streets in the immediate area have been blocked off for the investigation.

