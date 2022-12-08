Hop on the Jolly Trolley for a tipsy holiday light tour of Philadelphia

Guests travel to a number of famous Philly neighborhoods all decorated for the holiday!

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia tour company Founding Footsteps is celebrating the holiday season with their annual Holiday Light Tour.

Guests board the Jolly Trolley for a musically-led tour through Philadelphia's famous neighborhoods all decked out in lights.

The tour is BYOB and makes stops at the Miracle on South 13th Street, The Smedley Street Christmas Spectacular, Santa's Speakeasy at Craft Hall and Sto's Christmas Pop-Up.

The trolley has live music to get trolley riders in the holiday spirit.

The tours run until December 31st.