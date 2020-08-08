food drive

Josephine 'Mother' Wade's 'We Women Empowered' organization distributes 10K boxes of food in Maywood

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 10,000 boxes of food are being distributed to families in need on Chicago's West Side.

Josephine "Mother" Wade's "We Women Empowered" organization spearheaded the event on Friday afternoon at Proviso Baptist Church in Maywood.

Food banks and pantries are scrambling to keep nutritious foods on their shelves, Wade said.

That's because on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, food donations usually drop during summer months, she said.

It also means many children go without free or reduced-priced lunches that they're normally getting at school.

Contributions can still be made here .
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagomaywoodfoodfree foodfood drivefood bankschool lunchdonationsnon profit
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD DRIVE
Food drives aim to help families struggling with food insecurity amid pandemic
South Side food pantry provides groceries amid food desert concerns
Church helps feed families in Pilsen
Gary, Ind. mayor to hold fruit, vegetable giveaway amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago FBI names Englewood killing of teen as 1st Operation Legend target
Kanye West facing objections to candidacy on IL presidential ballot
Gov. Pritzker issues new guidelines to penalize businesses for COVID-19 violations
Crestwood mayor charged in red-light camera bribery scheme
Volo worker dies after arm gets stuck in machinery
Website helps promote Black-owned businesses near you
Body found near Belmont Harbor: police
Show More
Rapper FBG Duck's mother pleads for peace
UV air cleaning technology comes local fire department
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Friday
'Hamilton' star, family raise money to renovate PICU lounge in honor of late daughter
Former Angels employee charged in death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
More TOP STORIES News