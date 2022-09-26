Navy Pier drowning: CPD may address case of boy who died after allegedly being pushed into lake

The family of the 3-year-old boy who was allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan Monday said that he passed away Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police may speak Monday morning on the case of a young boy who was allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and later died.

CPD said the 3-year-old boy's aunt pushed him into the lake at Navy Pier last Monday.

Family members said Josiah Brown died Sunday.

Chicago police may address the case at a weekly update near 113th Street and South King Drive, at Kingdom Word Church, on the South Side.

Victoria Moreno, 34, Brown's aunt, faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors said Moreno's charges could be upgraded following Brown's death.

CPD said Brown was walking with Moreno on a path next to the lake when she pushed him in.

CPD also said Moreno did not attempt to rescue the boy.

Brown's family described the little boy as a "bundle of joy" who was "full of energy" and "loved his dad."

Moreno's bond was also denied by a judge, and she is to have no contact with Brown's family.

