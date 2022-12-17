Justin Edison missing: Police investigating disappearance of Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard

Justin Edison has reportedly gone missing ahead of his scheduled appearance in court in the trial of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

"I still have nerve damage," Megan said on the stand, describing the surgery she had in her feet after rapper Tory Lanez allegedly fired his gun at her. We have more on her testimony.

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police are investigating the disappearance of rapper Megan Thee Stallion's former bodyguard, who has reportedly gone missing ahead of his scheduled appearance in court in the trial of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

Megan's attorney Alex Spiro issued a statement to ABC News saying he and his team have recently learned Justin Edison went missing.

"The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts," read the statement.

Edison was slated to testify in Lanez's trial, who's accused of shooting Megan in the feet after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's house in 2020.

Lanez has pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Further details surrounding the disappearance of Edison were not immediately disclosed.

This comes after the former best friend and assistant of Megan Thee Stallion testified on Thursday.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, could get more than 22 years in prison if convicted on all counts. He could also be deported to his native Canada.

Lanez has had a successful run of mixtapes and major-label records since his career began in 2009, with his last two albums reaching the top 10 on Billboard's charts.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, was already a major up-and-coming star at the time of the incident, and her career has skyrocketed since. She won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021, and had No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with her own song "Savage" featuring Beyoncé and as a guest on Cardi B's "WAP."

