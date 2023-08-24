IL teens attended the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Children's Congress in Washington, D.C., where they pushed for insulin affordability.

Illinois teens push for diabetes research funding, insulin affordability in Washington

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Last month, a group of young men and women from Illinois attended the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Children's Congress in Washington, D.C.

JDRF is the leading global organization funding Type 1 diabetes research.

JDRF Illinois Executive Director Michael Mayberry joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the reason behind the trip.

The event started in 1999, Mayberry said. Over 160 teens went this year.

Those who attended advocated for insulin affordability and the Special Diabetes Program to fund diabetes research.

To learn more about JDRF and its efforts, visit JDRF.org.