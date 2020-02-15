South Side girl, inventor earns $5K check on 'Strahan, Sara and Keke'

She was invited to "Strahan, Sara and Keke" to show off her "Kids Fun Portable Sink."
McGuire won an invention contest at her South Side school with a design for a portable sink. She said there was one time she was at the beach and wanted to eat some potato chips, but ran into a problem.
"I had just finished playing in the sand but there was nowhere to wash my hands nearby," she said. "Then I thought, what if I had a sink I could carry with me to wash my hands and eat the snacks?"
RELATED: Chicago 1st graders' portable sink invention earns them national spotlight
They created the sink so they'd have a way to keep their hands clean on-the-go.
McGuire showed Michael Strahan how to use it.
She and other "kidventors" featured on Friday's show also got a nice surprise.
Entrepreneur and investor Kim Perrell presented each of them with checks for $5,000.