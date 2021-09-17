Owner of dog killed by neighbor in Kane County vows to get justice

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The owner of a dog who was shot and killed by a neighbor is devastated after Kane County prosecutors declined to charge the shooter."I would never wish you to feel the pain inside my body, my heart," said Joe Petit. "I wouldn't wish that on anything."Petit said he was denied justice after prosecutors declined to bring charges against his neighbor, who killed his dog Ludwig."I'm confused. I'm scared. I'm also heartbroken," he said.Petit, 52, said investigators ignored facts and some witnesses didn't tell the truth about the August 10 incident that left Ludwig, a Dogo Argentino breed, dead."If the dog collapsed here, why did the independent witness say it's impossible?" Petit wondered.The Kane County Sheriff's Department said security video showed the two dogs walking with their dog-sitter outside the owner's home in the village of Wayne. When they reached the river, Petit said his neighbor opened fire several times, killing Ludwig, even though authorities said only one shot was fired."There's no way, because I heard multiple shots," Petit said.The neighbor, Hal Phipps, who happens to be the husband of the Wayne village president Eileen Phipps, said the dogs were on his property and acting aggressively. He said Ludwig came into his backyard and bit him back in June. Petit disputes that as well.Meanwhile, Petit is worried about Ludwig's 2-year-old litter mate Philotimo. And while he has the support of neighbors, who have formed Justice for Ludwig and raised several thousand dollars, he still struggles with how to move forward and vowed that the truth will come out.