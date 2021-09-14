Kane County Sheriff's Office releases video showing hit-and-run that injured man, 72

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Surveillance video shows Kane County hit-and-run that injured man, 72

UNINCORPORATED ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kane County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 72-year-old man in unincorporated St. Charles Township Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 25 and Gilbert Street at about 4:15 p.m.

Investigators said a motorcycle was traveling north on Route 25 and stopped at a red light when it was hit from behind by a red or maroon SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene, the sheriff's office said. The motorcycle rider was transported with life-threatening injuries to a hospital in Elgin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Minuth at 630-208-2034.
