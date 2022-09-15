Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials

A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon, and Kane County officials removed multiple dogs.

Campton Hills police said their officers, Elburn and Countryside fire departments, the Kane County Sheriff's Office, Senior Services Associates of Kane County and Kane County Animal Control were called to a home on Town Hall Road for a public health investigation.

Police said the responders found unfit living conditions and a large number of dogs and cats living in the home.

The condition of the home triggered a hazardous materials response. The home's residents were taken to area hospitals for evaluations and treatment. The animals were taken by Kane County Animal Control for treatment.

Police are investigating the situation and said the family with be provided with assistance.

No further details have been released.