Kanye West and his team were expected to give away free Yeezy shoes in Chicago Friday in Sherps vehicles.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West launched his new Yeezy shoe in Chicago Friday by giving away free pairs to kids, according to his team.West planned to give out the Yeezy Quantum shoe all over the city, and he wanted Chicago's youth to have them first.The Adidas-brand shoes have not yet been released nationwide.Secret Sherps, or vehicles, were expected to be in Wicker Park, Grant Park and the West Loop with the shoes.West was already planning on being in town this weekend for a Sunday Service experience Sunday at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC.