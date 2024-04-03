The lawsuit also spells out alleged threats of physical violence, inappropriate sexual behavior, and anti-LGBTQ comments.

Kanye West wanted to shave students' heads at Donda Academy, lock them in cages, lawsuit claims

A former Donda Academy and Yeezy employee claims the rapper compared himself to Adolf Hitler and said he wanted to shave students' heads and lock them in cages.

LOS ANGELES -- A former employee of Kanye West's Donda Academy private school claims the rapper spread antisemitic conspiracy theories in front of staff and students.

Trevor Phillips, who also previously worked for West's fashion brand Yeezy, filed a lawsuit Tuesday, saying he suffered "severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation" by West, who now goes by Ye.

Phillips accuses West of comparing himself to Adolf Hitler, saying he wanted to shave students' heads and lock them in cages.

The lawsuit also spells out alleged threats of physical violence, inappropriate sexual behavior, and anti-LGBTQ comments.

"By filing this lawsuit, we hope our injured clients' rights are vindicated, and that the famous artist Mr. West understands that his messages - which we alleged preach discrimination, antisemitism and Hitler-love - have no place in the world," said attorney Carney R. Shegerian.

The legal action is the latest in a slew of discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuits filed by former employees of West and his school.

Last April, two former teachers filed a lawsuit, claiming they were wrongfully terminated from Donda Academy.

Then in June, a photographer sued West for assault, battery, and negligence over an incident that happened in Newbury Park. She claims she was filming West interacting with another photographer when he came over to her car, and grabbed her phone and threw it.

West has not publicly responded to the allegations.