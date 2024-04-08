Process begins to find replacement for Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough after her death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Funeral arrangements are being made for Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough after she died from an undisclosed illness at 73 years old on Sunday.

Yarbrough was the first African American and the first woman ever elected as Cook County clerk.

As the county mourns her passing, a process will now begin to find her replacement.

Bunting hangs over the Cook County buildings in the Loop in memory of Yarbrough. As a loyal foot soldier to the local and state Democratic Party, Yarbrough's rise in politics was a quick one as she became a fixture in democratic politics for decades.

"She worked very closely with Mike Madigan, and she was part of his leadership team. And that was when she was still in the legislature and then she moved on to the Cook County recorder of deeds office, and then the clerk," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

The clerk's office is known as a powerful political office because of the amount of jobs available.

"There's a lot of influence, not only in terms of being able to hire and put your people in the right places, but that's also the office that manages the electoral machine that manage the elections," Washington said.

The process to replace Yarbrough starts with the Cook County Board of Commissioners, which has to officially declare a vacancy. The board has three days to notify the Democratic and Republican committees.

The law says Yarbrough's interim replacement must be a Democrat because she is one. The Cook County Democratic Party has 60 days to appoint someone.

"So, Toni Preckwinkle, as president of the Cook County Board, sends a message to Toni Preckwinkle, as chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party, 'You have to appoint an interim clerk,'" election attorney Mike Dorf said.

Because the party is no longer Madigan's Democratic Party and there are many different factions, Washington says the process could get messy.

"There's been a number of times where Latinos and Blacks have been competing for very high-profile positions. I expect that to happen again," Washington said.

Because Yarbrough had more than 28 months left in her term, the law requires a special election next November.

Out of respect for Yarbrough and her family, the Cook County Democratic Party will not be releasing a details about Yarbrough's replacement until after her funeral.