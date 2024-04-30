Law firm drops Village of Dolton as client, says it hasn't been paid

Del Galdo Law Group dropped Dolton, Illinois as client, saying the village has not paid the law firm.

Del Galdo Law Group dropped Dolton, Illinois as client, saying the village has not paid the law firm.

Del Galdo Law Group dropped Dolton, Illinois as client, saying the village has not paid the law firm.

Del Galdo Law Group dropped Dolton, Illinois as client, saying the village has not paid the law firm.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A law firm that had been representing Dolton dropped that south suburban village as a client.

The Del Galdo Law Group has been representing Dolton in more than a dozen cases, including some that involve serious injuries or death.

But the firm says it hasn't been paid, writing "the Board recently voted to stop paying our legal bills. We are, of course, not required to work for free and decline to do so."

ABC7 reached out to Dolton for a response, but did not immediately hear back.

SEE ALSO | Senior admin. for Dolton, Thornton Twp. Keith Freeman arraigned on bankruptcy fraud charges

READ MORE | Lori Lightfoot hired to investigate Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard

SEE ALSO | FBI investigates Dolton Village Hall amid corruption allegations about Mayor Tiffany Henyard

READ MORE | Ex-Dolton village employee says trustee sexually assaulted her during Las Vegas work trip: lawsuit