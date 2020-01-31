Sports

'Happy to be a trailblazer' Katie Sowers becomes first female coach to reach Super Bowl

Katie Sowers will make history on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant will become the first female member of an NFL staff to coach in a Super Bowl.

In her fourth season in the NFL, Sowers said anybody can lead regardless of gender if they're a true leader.

"Being the first female in the Super Bowl, it's surreal," Sowers said from Super Bowl media day. "It really is. But what I want to continue to say is that even though I'm the first, the most important thing is I'm not the last and we continue to grow it."

Sowers played in the Women's Football Alliance for eight years and was on the 2013 U.S. Women's National Football Team. She previously spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, where current 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator.

Sowers' accomplishment is the second milestone in as many years for women in the NFL. In 2019, referee Sarah Thomas became the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game in an AFC divisional round clash between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

"I'm willing and I'm happy to be a trailblazer," Sowers said. "I know that other women, other young girls are watching this and maybe their path is a little clearer now."

Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
Related topics:
sportswomen athletesnflsuper bowlsuper bowl 2020women
