Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver in Portland

Comedian Katt Williams was arrested by police in Portland, Oregon after he was accused of attacking his driver.

PORTLAND, Ore. (WLS) --
Comedian Katt Williams was arrested by police after he was accused of attacking his driver in in Portland, Oregon.

KATU reports Williams was set to perform at the "Wild N Out" music and comedy show at the Moda Center Friday night, but never made it.

Port of Portland police say he got into an argument with his town car driver after they picked him up near the Portland airport.

Officers say the driver had swelling and cuts on his face.

Williams allegedly left the scene. Police found and arrested him Saturday morning.
