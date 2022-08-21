World's smallest and most endangered sea turtle hatch for first time in 75 years

The discovery of the rare turtle nests will encourage future restoration plans to make sure the habitat is preserved and protected.

The world's smallest and most endangered sea turtles have hatched in Louisiana for the first known time in more than 75 years.

They were found on an island just off the coast of New Orleans.

The Kemp's Ridley sea turtle is the world's most endangered species of sea turtle and also the smallest.

Officials say this discovery marks a positive sign for the island chain, which was decimated as a habitat following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010, which is said to be the worst oil spill in U.S. history.

