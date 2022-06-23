Business

Ken Griffin moving Citadel headquarters from Chicago to Miami

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin is moving his company's headquarters from Chicago to Miami.

Citadel has about a thousand employees in Chicago.

In a note to employees, Griffin says the company will maintain an office in the city, but many of the employees are expected to move to Florida.

Citadel has been in Chicago for more than 30 years.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez welcomed Griffin on Twitter saying, "Ken is already an invaluable stakeholder of our community, having invested $5m towards our climate resiliency. I'm excited for Miami to gain someone who shares our innovative spirit and understands the value of community safety and quality of life."

