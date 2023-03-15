Chicago traffic: IDOT asks motorists to prepare for Kennedy Expressway construction

Kennedy Expressway Chicago traffic is expected to get worse, as IDOT begins a large construction project next week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation really wants people to start preparing for detours for the Kennedy construction before it starts next week.

Weather permitting, drivers will start to see lane reductions by Tuesday morning.

Crews will be working to repair the bridge decks on the inbound Kennedy this year from Montrose Avenue to the Hubbard Street Tunnel.

Next week, they'll start closing the two left lanes in that 7-and-a-half mile stretch a couple miles at a time, so the traffic patterns will change throughout the week until it's in full construction stage.

As soon as they begin, the reversible lanes will stay open to inbound traffic 24/7, until the end of this year's repairs.

Because there's no easy reroute, IDOT officials want drivers to start coming up with strategies now.

"It's gonna impact traffic severely; we're gonna see some pretty substantial backups, not just on the Kennedy itself, but on the Edens. The Dan Ryan is gonna back up for outbound, especially in the afternoon. And we also anticipate issues in the River North area, with traffic trying to get on from Ontario," said Jon Schumacher, IDOT District 1 bureau chief of construction.

During this year's work on the inbound Kennedy, drivers will be able to access the express lanes from both the Kennedy and the Edens. But, keep in mind, once you're in the express lanes, you only have two opportunities to exit -- near Armitage Avenue and at Ohio Street.