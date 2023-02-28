IDOT to begin 3-year project on 36 bridges over Kennedy Expressway; closures expected

IDOT is expected to start a three-year Kennedy Expressway construction project between the Edens/Kennedy Junction and Ohio Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In three weeks, IDOT will start a major rehabilitation of 36 bridges that go over the Kennedy Expressway.

Some of those structures are 50 years old.

"We reached and exceeded what would be the lifespan of this roadway. And, for the motorists, you can see the state of disrepair that the road decks are in, and now is the time to repair that," said IDOT Bureau Chief of Construction Jonathan Schumacher.

It will be a three-year project between the Edens/Kennedy Junction and Ohio Street. This year, the focus will be on the inbound Kennedy, starting with the left two lanes later next month.

"We are going to tackle some other project that would have impact if we didn't do them all together, so we are coordinating this work over a three-year period. We're able to get multiple projects done," Schumacher said.

The project comes after IDOT just completed the Jane Byrne interchange project that took nine years.

"It's frustrating, but I guess we'll have to be patient and be safe," said motorist Stephon Asbury.

The inconvenience is not lost on IDOT officials.

"There is never a good time to do a two-lanes closure on the inbound Kennedy, but the road needs the repairs. We are going to get out there and knock 'em out," Schumacher said.

IDOT said it urges motorist to consider public transportation options, like altering work schedules and even working from home to minimize time spent in construction traffic. The project is expected to start on March 20.