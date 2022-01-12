mass shooting

Man charged in Kenosha County shooting that left 6 shot, 3 dead feared for his safety: lawyer

Multiple shot outside Kenosha County bar off Sheridan Road
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Murder trial to begin for man charged in Kenosha Co. bar shooting

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WLS) -- A lawyer for a man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in an April shooting at a crowded bar in Wisconsin says his client wasn't the one looking for trouble.

Twenty-five-year-old Rakayo Vinson is accused in the deaths of 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.

A criminal complaint said surveillance video shows Vinson walking to the patio of the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers and opening fire before fleeing.

Vinson's attorney, Donald Bielski, told the jury during opening statements that he plans to play a 25-minute video showing that the three victims were the ones seeking conflict.

Prosecutor Michael Graveley says all evidence points to Vinson's guilt.

Jury selection was Monday for the man accused in the shooting outside a Kenosha County bar that left six people shot, three fatally, last year.

Vison was charged with murder and attempted murder in the incident.

He's accused of opening fire at the Somers House Tavern off Sheridan Road in Wisconsin in the early morning of April 18 after getting into a fight.

RELATED: Man, 24, arrested after 3 killed, at least 3 others injured at Kenosha Co. bar, sheriff says

Three of the victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including two from Wonder Lake who were playing in a band when they were shot.

Two of the victims died at the scene. The third victim fled in a car with other people but later died on the way to a hospital.

SEE MORE: Shooting in Kenosha Co. leaves 3 dead, at least 3 injured at Wis. bar, person of interest in custody, officials say

"At first, there was a fight that broke out between two individuals right next to the bar," said Heidi Wittwer, who was at the bar at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff said the person responsible may have been told to leave the bar, and then returned to go on the shooting spree.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsindeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
Murder trial to begin for man charged in Kenosha Co. bar shooting
3 charged in deadly shooting in Joliet during 2021 Halloween party
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
6 killed, including gunman, in Denver-area shooting spree
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 34,573 new COVID cases, 144 deaths
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
'Jeopardy!' champ's parents sue hospital after his death
Safety violations forcing 80 families out of Matteson hotel
Autopsy reveals Damari Perry's cause of death
Chicago man charged after teen, toddler abducted in Cragin stolen car
Car slams into local clinic on Southwest Side
Show More
Jon Lester announces retirement after 16 seasons, three World Serie...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot COVID update: Mayor will isolate, work from home
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron
Burglars steal liquor, coats in 4 break-ins on North, West sides
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with chance of rain/snow showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News