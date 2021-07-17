Girl shot while allegedly trying to steal car from Kenosha gas station: police

RELATED: Man 'viciously executed' at WI gas station ID'd; investigator shot at least twice: sheriff
A man said he left his car running unattended at a gas station near 50th Street and Sheridan Rd around 5:30 p.m. when he saw the girl, described as a juvenile, jump into his car and try to drive away. That's when he grabbed his gun and fired shots, hitting the girl in the back, police said.
Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 5:30 pm, today. A person left a vehicle running and unattended at the gas station 50th Street and Sheridan Rd. A juvenile stole the car and while driving away the owner fired shots at the car, striking the girl.— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) July 17, 2021
The girl was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Kenosha police said.
The juvenile girl was struck and transported via FFL to Children’s Hospital. The scene remains closed as investigation is still underway. Suspect in custody. No further information at this time— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) July 17, 2021
Police have the shooter in custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.