Girl shot while allegedly trying to steal car from Kenosha gas station: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A girl is in critical condition Friday night after she was shot while allegedly trying to steal a car from a Kenosha gas station in Wisconsin, according to police.

A man said he left his car running unattended at a gas station near 50th Street and Sheridan Rd around 5:30 p.m. when he saw the girl, described as a juvenile, jump into his car and try to drive away. That's when he grabbed his gun and fired shots, hitting the girl in the back, police said.



The girl was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Kenosha police said.



Police have the shooter in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
