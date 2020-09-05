CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mutual respect is crucial for maintaining effective policing and safe neighborhoods.
KENTECH Consulting is the Chicago-based company tasked with building trust between people and police departments nationwide.
KENTECH uses innovative background investigation solutions to help improve the police vetting process.
Kenneth Coats and Anna Fong founded the company. Coats grew up on the Chicago's South Side while Fong was raised in Humboldt Park.
In addition to being being business partners, they are also married.
Their mission is to build a bridge between community and the law enforcement industry by taking a community-centric approach.
KENTECH is partners with the Chicago Police Department, Cook County Forest Preserve, Moody Bible Police and more across the country.
Chicago-based KENTECH tasked with improving police vetting process nationwide
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More