Chicago Bears to hire Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as next presiden

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears have hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO, the team announced.

ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin reports that Warren will replace the retiring Ted Phillips, who has served in the role since 1999.

Warren has served as Big Ten commissioner since 2019 and previously was the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-2019.

Soldier Field renovation proposal featuring dome appears to do little to sway Bears to stay

"I am honored and recognize the responsibility bestowed upon me to lead the Chicago Bears during this exciting and pivotal time for the franchise. I look forward to building on the rich tradition that started with George Halas and connecting with the unique and vibrant fanbase in Chicago," said Warren. "I join the Chicago Bears with gratitude and drive to carry out and build upon the legacy and spirit of this founding franchise and my predecessors. This is a franchise that is respected in all of professional sports, and I am humbled to be selected as the next President & CEO of the Chicago Bears. I sincerely thank Virginia McCaskey, George McCaskey, the McCaskey family, Ted Phillips and the search team, for the responsibility and trust placed in me to lead the Chicago Bears and deliver championships to Chicago."

"Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization," said Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey. "He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity. In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans."

The move comes as the Bears continue to develop plans for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights Village Board approves 'pre-development' plan for new Chicago Bears stadium

As Big Ten commissioner, Warren, was responsible for the conference's response during hte COVID-19 pandemic as well as further expansion, with USC and UCLA set to join the conference.