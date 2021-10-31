Khloe Kardashian and 3-year-old daughter True have COVID, reality star tweets

The reality star posted about her and daughter True's positive COVID-19 results Friday and said she is vaccinated.
The third-oldest celebrity sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family also said she "had to cancel several commitments."
"We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," the tweet read.
Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2021
Kardashian was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and documented her illness in a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode that aired in fall 2020.
Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.
"I have been in my room," she said in the episode. "It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.