kidney transplant

Perfect match: Daughter donates kidney to her mother with diabetes

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Linda Humphrey-Morgan is feeling like herself again after getting a new kidney last month.

"Life is good again," she said.

Humphrey-Morgan received a kidney donated by her daughter, Shara, who desperately wanted to see her mother survive diabetes.

Humphrey-Morgan has had diabetes for decades, which left her gravely ill.

"I went to the hospital where she was admitted, and told her, I need you to do this. I need to you do this for me," Shara said.

RELATED: White Sox, Cubs fan are both doing great after kidney donation

But Humphrey-Morgan refused treatment for years, even as her health declined.

"I was always tired, I was depressed. I couldn't taste food," she said.

Eventually, Humphrey-Morgan agreed to accept her daughter's kidney, which was a perfect match.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Dinee Simpson who said she's all too familiar with patients who are fearful or do not trust their doctors.

"Based on a lot of misinformation and myths that tend to circulate in the African American community, patients will decide not to move forward with something that can be life-saving and life-changing," she said.

Simpson is one of nine African American women across the country who are transplant surgeons.

She said having more minorities as medical professionals can help With putting patients at ease.

"When you have a group that has struggled with distrust in the healthcare system, seeing someone who looks like them helps to mitigate a lot of that," she said.

As for Humphrey-Morgan, she's thankful she listened to her daughter and her doctor and has a new outlook.

"I went way down to the bottom and I feel like I got my life back. I feel normal again," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstransplantfamilykidney transplantfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNEY TRANSPLANT
White Sox, Cubs fan feel great after kidney donation
White Sox fan donates kidney to Cubs fan
Man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Strangers become best friends through kidney donation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'This is a red alert': New statewide mask policy tightens rules at bars, restaurants
Kenosha protests turn violent for 2nd night after police shoot Black man
Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after being shot by police: father
Virtual learning doesn't mean working from home for some teachers
Jacob Blake shot by police in front of his 3 kids, family says
City design challenge: How will outdoor dining look in winter?
Multiple people displaced after fatal Glendale Heights apartment fire
Show More
62 counterfeit championship rings seized
White Sox, Cubs fan feel great after kidney donation
Chicago removes 2 states, adds 1 to COVID-19 emergency travel order
Inmate beaten to death at federal Ind. lockup, FBI investigates
Amazon opens new fulfillment center in SW suburbs
More TOP STORIES News