Kids learn water safety in junior lifeguard program in Wilmette

By
WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Kids are learning valuable lessons on staying safe in open water as part of the Wilmette Park District's junior lifeguard program.

"When they see open water and they see waves, they're like, let's go," lifeguard Cathleen Cusick said. "They don't really think about the repercussions like the rip currents and rip tides."

But the program aims to change that mindset among the 12 to 14-year-olds. They will not be certified lifeguards after the two-week class, but they will have a broader knowledge of water safety and how to respond to any dangers that may arise. Those are lessons that will stay with them for a lifetime, organizers say.

"Lifeguards often become first responders or become police officers or firefighters or paramedics or even doctors," said Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Benjamin was invited to spend a day with the junior lifeguards at Gillson Beach, where he put them through drills on the beach and in the classroom, where he discussed a variety of topics - like what really happens when someone drowns.

"Drowning is very silent, swift," Benjamin said. "There's little to no yelling, little to no waving."

He also shared how peer pressure can contribute to unsafe behavior in and around the water. Benjamin said four out of five drowning victims are male.

"Males are more likely to take risks, they are more susceptible to peer pressure, more likely to overestimate their ability," he said.

The program wraps up at the end of the week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmettesafetywaterlake michiganlifeguard
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicago area
El Chapo sentencing: Sinaloa drug lord Joaquin Guzman gets life in prison
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
Sterigenics says it's reached deal with state to reopen Willowbrook facility
City celebrates trapper who captured 'Chance the Snapper'
Justice Stevens opinions included striking down Chicago anti-gang loitering law
Jury begins deliberations on whether U of I killer Brendt Christensen should receive death penalty
Show More
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
Obama surprises students in Chicago
Lightfoot's office narrows locations for Chicago's first casino
Dozens displaced after extra-alarm fire at Crystal Lake Condo complex
Manual Cinema blends puppetry, music, performance
More TOP STORIES News