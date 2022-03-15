Kids experiencing return of coughs, colds as schools, daycares go mask optional, doctors say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runny noses, colds, croups and other common illnesses are making a comeback as most schools and daycares become mask optional.Dr. Julie Holland is a pediatrician and Vice President of Pediatric Primary Care for Chicagoland Children's Health alliance."We are seeing a few outbreaks of strep but it's not huge," said Holland. "What we are not seeing is COVID, fortunately. And what we are not seeing is influenza, that season is hopefully over for the year."Holland handwashing and not sending your kids to school sick help prevent illness."Another great way to keep your kids healthy is get them vaccinated - not just for the COVID vaccine but for the regular childhood things like Whooping Cough, Polio and Measles," said Holland.Overall, parents are more conscientious about keeping children safe since the pandemic."I think a lot of the measures introduced during COVID really had somewhat of an impact of lessening the burden of overall disease in our kids," said Holland.