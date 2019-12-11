Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to file motions for first cannabis conviction clearances Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will personally file the first motions to clear low-level cannabis convictions in court Wednesday.The motion is part of Illinois' new adult-use recreational marijuana law, which allows for people convicted of possession of under 30 grams prior to legalization to have their records referred for pardon and expungement, providing they were nonviolent offenses.People convicted of possession of more than 30 grams or who committed a violent offense will have to have their convictions reviewed on a case-by-case basis.Local state's attorneys can also pursue expungements on a case-by-case basis.Hundreds of thousands of people may be eligible to have low-level cannabis convictions cleared.