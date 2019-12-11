Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to file motions for first cannabis conviction clearances Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will personally file the first motions to clear low-level cannabis convictions in court Wednesday.

The motion is part of Illinois' new adult-use recreational marijuana law, which allows for people convicted of possession of under 30 grams prior to legalization to have their records referred for pardon and expungement, providing they were nonviolent offenses.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

People convicted of possession of more than 30 grams or who committed a violent offense will have to have their convictions reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Local state's attorneys can also pursue expungements on a case-by-case basis.

Hundreds of thousands of people may be eligible to have low-level cannabis convictions cleared.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopcook countymarijuanacourtcook county state's attorneykim foxx
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Illinois' tax on car trade-ins is going up in 2020
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Not all Illinois members of Congress are willing to commit on Trump impeachment vote
Annual Operation Hope event gives away 2.5K meals in Englewood
2 more weed cultivation centers approved in Illinois
Show More
Parcels unaccounted for after mail truck stolen from Lincoln Park
Indiana prepares for possible influx of pot from Illinois, Michigan in 2020
5 cases of whooping cough reported at Oak Park, River Forest High School
Merriam-Webster declares 'they' its 2019 word of the year
National Spelling Bee will have fewer wild cards next year
More TOP STORIES News