King Von shooting in Atlanta: Man charged with murder in Chicago-born rapper's death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6360790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He was an example of making a difference. He came from nothing, and he made something."

ATLANTA (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged in theTimothy Leeks faces a murder charge in the death of Dayvon Bennett, also known as King Von.Leeks is in police custody at an Atlanta hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.Three people were killed, including King Von, after a confrontation outside an Atlanta club that ended in gunfire early Friday morning, according to police.Two off-duty Atlanta officers were working an extra job at a local hookah lounge when they saw two groups of men arguing with each other outside the establishment around 3:20 a.m. Friday, police said.Officials said the argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.One of the off-duty officers, along with an on-duty APD officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the shooters and shots were also fired during the encounter with police.Three people were transported to the hospital by EMS with gunshot wounds, and three others were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Two additional people were detained on the scene, police said.Officials confirmed Friday afternoon that three of the people shot died from their injuries, and three others were still being treated at the hospital. The officers involved were not injured, police said.Rumors surrounding the incident claimed Bennett was killed by police gunfire, but APD officials said their investigators believe the rapper "was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting."The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was requested to respond and investigate the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident. APD homicide investigators also responded and are investigating the deaths.Officials said part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers.Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene, and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues, police said.The identities of the other victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.The investigation into the incident remains open and very active, officials said.