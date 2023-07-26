Upgrade your kitchen with these popular products from Le Creuset, Viking and Sur La Table

Sur La Table is a retailer you'll often see on wedding registries because there is something for every chef, regardless of skill level. They're currently having their summer sale, with prices up to 50% off. It's the perfect time to grab essentials or upgrade your kitchen products and appliances.

Check out the list below to see some of their most popular products on sale now.

1. Le Creuset Signature Round French Oven - $335.96

A classic french oven is your one-stop shop for all of your slow-cooking needs and the Le Creuset brand is known for its quality and timeless style. Whether you're making soups and sauces or baking bread, this french oven will become a staple item in your kitchen.

Image credit: Sur La Table

2. Sur La Table Classic 5-Ply Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set - $429.96

This cookware set includes a 1.5-qt. saucepan with lid, 3-qt. saucepan with lid, 3-qt. saute pan with lid, 5-qt. casserole with lid, 10" skillet, and a 12" skillet - all the essentials you need to get the best out of every meal. And they're all dishwasher safe.

Image credit: Sur La Table

3. Stainless Steel Fondue - $79.96

Whether you're a savory or sweet person, consider adding a fondue set to your next party. The set includes a stainless steel pot, base, and burner; ceramic insert; and six color-coded fondue forks.

Image credit: Sur La Table

4. Viking Hard Anodized Nonstick Double-Burner Griddle - $99.96

Breakfast just got an upgrade. Cook bacon, eggs, and pancakes all at once on this double-burner griddle. Everybody gets what they want at the same time.

Image credit: Sur La Table

5. Bamboo Steamers - $15.96

This steamer comes with two stackable layers that let you cook a variety of foods at once.

Image credit: Sur La Table