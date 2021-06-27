pet adoption

How to help during 'Kitten Season'

By Michelle Corless
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- It's June and that means it's kitten season. Many shelters see an explosion of kittens being brought in during the warmer months.

"A lot of times we need help with the kittens that are brought into us," said Dr. Barbara Hanek,

Veterinarian Administrator, DuPage County Animal Services.

RELATED: 'Kitten Season' inspires PAWS Chicago summer adoption challenge

But bringing a stray kitten in may not be the best idea. She says for feral kittens that are out with their mother, let them be.

"Mom is the best caretaker," said Hanek.

If you're interested in helping, DuPage County relies on foster families. They also have pets up for adoption. You can learn more here.
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
