Kobe Bryant lawsuit: Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant is suing the company involved in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant last month.

Kobe and Gianna were among 9 people killed in the crash.

The wrongful death claim was submitted Monday morning, the day of the public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant's touching tribute to Kobe, Gigi: 'We love you both and miss you'

In the 72-page claim, Bryant's attorney alleges Ara Zobayan "failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff."''

The lawsuit also alleges "he failed to obtain proper weather data" prior to the flight.

The claim also names Zobayan's estate as a defendant.

In a statement, Island Express said:

"This was a tragic accident. We will have no comment on the pending litigation."

