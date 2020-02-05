kobe bryant

Sports Illustrated honors Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition

A little over one week after the death of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, Sports Illustrated announced it is paying tribute to the NBA legend.

The sports magazine tweeted that the 100-page special edition will be released Friday. It is available to order online at $15.99, plus shipping and handling.

RELATED: Newly released 911 calls detail moments following helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
EMBED More News Videos

A little over one week after the death of Kobe Bryant, newly released 911 calls detail the moments immediately following the helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed the NBA superstar and eight other people.


The Twitter announcement was posted at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if the timing was coincidental or was a tribute to Bryant's jersey numbers: 8 and 24.

Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

MORE: Mariachis honor Kobe with performance outside Staples Center
EMBED More News Videos

Among the hundreds of people who gathered at a makeshift near Staples Center were mariachi musicians from throughout Los Angeles.


The weather conditions at the time of the crash are just one of the factors the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into as part of their investigation into the cause of the tragedy.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year professional career with the Lakers. Tributes to the charismatic shooting guard have poured in from around the world, with fans flocking to a makeshift memorial at Staples Center to a mural on a basketball court in the Philippines.



Official plans for the funeral have not yet been announced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportskobe bryantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Pilot's family responds to Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death lawsuit in Kobe crash
Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News