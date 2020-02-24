kobe bryant

Jimmy Kimmel says he's 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant during Staples Center memorial

LOS ANGELES -- Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel says at a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that the world could be "grateful for the time we had with them."

An emotional Kimmel said Monday that a positive thing he found to take away from the tragedy was gratitude for the lives of the nine people killed last month in a helicopter crash and "the time we have left with each other."

Kimmel said sports is unique in that it brings together people from various backgrounds to celebrate something they all love.

Nearly the entire crowd heeded Kimmel's suggestion that they introduce themselves and shake hands and hug the people next to them. That was followed by a spontaneous chant of "Kobe."

PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna shared love of basketball



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentstaples centerlos angeles lakerskobe bryantjimmy kimmelsportsmemorial
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Pilot's family responds to Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death lawsuit in Kobe crash
Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News