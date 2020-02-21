Chicago-based Kolcraft recalls infant recliner accessory due to suffocation risk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-based company is recalling inclined infant sleepers due to suffocation risk.

Kolcraft is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory sold with two of its bassinets, the "Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1" and the "Preferred Position 2-in-1" models.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company issued a recall after infant fatalities were reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products.

The infants died after rolling from their back onto their side or stomach, the commission reported.

Kolcraft said no incidents or injuries have been reported with their product.

The inclined sleeper accessory is the only part being recalled. Roughly 51,000 products are reportedly affected, according to the commission.

The company urges customers to stop using the accessories and contact Kolcraft for a refund.

For more information, Kolcraft has provided details on the recall and how to issue a refund on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoproduct recallsbabyrecallinfant deathsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News