volcano

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava

By Enda Tarigan
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 1,640 feet into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said Saturday.

Closed-circuit TV from Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares Friday night.

The agency said that the volcano was continuously erupting until Saturday morning. A level 2 alert status remained in place, the second-highest on a scale of four.

There were no casualties reported. The 2018 eruption caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java, killing 430 people.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Kratakau, is the offspring of the famous Krakatau volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencevolcanou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VOLCANO
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
Nik Wallenda says he feels 'relief' after volcano high wire stunt
Nik Wallenda walks 1,800 feet across active volcano in Nicaragua
Everything to know about Nik Wallenda volcano high wire special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News