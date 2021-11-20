Kyle Rittenhouse shooting victim's father responds to verdict: 'We relived his death all over again'

KENOSHA, Wis. -- The father of one of Kyle Rittenhouse's victims spoke out Saturday in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America.
John Huber's 26-year-old son, Anthony, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin, was shot and killed by Rittenhouse during a protest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges Friday.
SEE ALSO | Screams and cheers: Rittenhouse, gun advocates celebrate verdict amid reactions from Blake family
"We were shocked," Huber said of when he and his family were notified of the verdict. "We relived his death all over again."
Huber said he cannot accept the jury's decision that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, adding that the acquittal sends a message "that it's okay for 17-year-old to walk around with AR-15s."
RELATED | Kyle Rittenhouse's defense lawyer says putting Antioch teen on stand was crucial for acquittal
"That kid turned and mowed that guy down with his rifle. He mowed him down," Huber said. "People saw that. They witnessed that and they tried to stop him."
Rittenhouse's defense team depicted Anthony in a negative light, telling jurors that he intended to "separate (Rittenhouse's) head from the body" when he hit him with a skateboard and tried to wrest his gun away.
SEE ALSO | Kyle Rittenhouse case: Kenosha shooting victims depicted differently throughout trial
Huber called the defense lawyers' portrayal of his son "ridiculous."
"It's ridiculous what they do and the levels that they stoop to," Huber said. "They should be ashamed of themselves."
Still, Huber said he'll continue to fight to hold those responsible for Anthony's death accountable.
RELATED | In gun control debate, Kyle Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word
"It's not over... There's no closure here," Huber said. "We wanted to go on and start the grieving process. We can't even grieve."
Huber said his family is "doing okay," but the verdict's impact lingers.
"I think we're all just in shock," Huber said. "We did not expect this... This was just adding insult to injury."
Kyle Rittenhouse shooting victim's father responds to verdict: 'We relived his death all over again'
KYLE RITTENHOUSE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News